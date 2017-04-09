Group Meets Deadline To Purchase Bever Family Home - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS: Bever Family Murders

Group Meets Deadline To Purchase Bever Family Home

Posted: Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

A foundation has met its goal to purchase the Broken Arrow home where five members of the Bever family were murdered two years ago. City Councilor Mike Lester reports they have raised $50,000 needed to buy the former Bever family home.

The group will give the property to the City of Broken Arrow which will merge the property with the Indian Springs development park that borders the home.

Lester hopes to transform the property in a memorial garden. The home was badly damaged by arson in March, 2017. It had also been vandalized by curiosity seekers and others.

Special Coverage: Bever Family Murders

The foundation's goal is to replace the home with a gazebo, memorial park and garden.

Two brothers, Michael and Robert Bever, were arrested for the deaths of five family members.  Robert Bever was sentenced to life after pleading guilty in the deaths. Robert Bever's trial is scheduled for later this year. 

Some of the groups that donated to the effort include:

  • Case and Associates Properties, Inc.
  • Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors & Northeast Oklahoma Real Estate Service (NORES)  *Completed the fund raising efforts
  • Indians Spring III Homeowners Association 
  • Advertise Anything
  • Faith Assembly of God Church
  • Broken Arrow Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 190 Charities

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.