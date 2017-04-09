Group Meets Deadline To Purchase Bever Family Home

A foundation has met its goal to purchase the Broken Arrow home where five members of the Bever family were murdered two years ago. City Councilor Mike Lester reports they have raised $50,000 needed to buy the former Bever family home.

The group will give the property to the City of Broken Arrow which will merge the property with the Indian Springs development park that borders the home.

Lester hopes to transform the property in a memorial garden. The home was badly damaged by arson in March, 2017. It had also been vandalized by curiosity seekers and others.

Special Coverage: Bever Family Murders

The foundation's goal is to replace the home with a gazebo, memorial park and garden.

Two brothers, Michael and Robert Bever, were arrested for the deaths of five family members. Robert Bever was sentenced to life after pleading guilty in the deaths. Robert Bever's trial is scheduled for later this year.

Some of the groups that donated to the effort include: