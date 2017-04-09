Bikers Raise Funds To Honor Fallen Tecumseh Officer

The money will be used to continue Terney's dream of working with a K9.

Bikers across Oklahoma came together in support of the Tecumseh Police Department. Bikers rode throughout the state, raising around $14,000 to honor fallen Tecumseh Police Officer Justin Terney.

Terney died after being shot in the line of duty almost two weeks ago.

In the Creek County Courthouse parking lot Sunday, each biker got their own cup of chocolate milk before hopping on their motorcycle. The 22-year-old officer loved chocolate milk.

"Justin really wasn't a drinker - he was a big chocolate milk guy," said Matthew Llewellyn of Bikers Backing the Blue.

Friends say he also loved serving others.

4/2/2017 Related Story: Photographer Honors Fallen Tecumseh Officer With Portrait Shoots

His life ended after police say Bryon James Shepard shot him during a traffic stop. Terney died the next day.

"It could happen to any of them any time, and it's something that we all kind of accept and don't really worry much about it, but it's just a sad deal," said biker Scott Averill.

"Just hit my heart. And just wanted to do something to help," said Doug Mix, motorcyclist.

Aside from the roughly 200 bikers that left from Sapulpa, there were another 100 in Seminole. They're all taking Route 66 to meet together in Depew.

"We ask you to bless our brothers and sisters that are meeting us from Seminole, we ask that you watch over them, protect them on their ride, and we ask these things in Jesus' name. Amen."

After a moment of silence and a prayer, it was time to hit the road.

Matthew Lewellym with Bikers Backing the Blue says at $20 a person, the group raised more than $7,000, to be matched dollar-for-dollar by a private donor. The Tecumseh Police Department will use the money to train and take care of Onyx, a puppy Terney hoped to work with one day.

"It's real heartwarming to see everybody come out and make that happen, and to know that his dream's gonna carry on," Lewellym said.