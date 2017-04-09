South Tulsa Monthly Market Hosts Launch Event

A new monthly market kicked off Sunday afternoon with retail, food and art booths, and even live music and lawn games.

The new market, called The Sunday Post, was held April 9 at PostRock Plaza in south Tulsa.

The Sunday Post will be open the second Sunday of every month through September, and attendees got a small taste of what to expect.

Vendors included retail, local goods, local arts, gifts and crafts, educational booths, food and beverage, school and sports fundraisers and baked goods and produce.

PostRock Plaza is located at 10438 S. 82nd East Ave. in Tulsa.

For more information about The Sunday Post, visit their Facebook page.