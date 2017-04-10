Alan Crone Tracking Narrow Storm Front - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Alan Crone Tracking Narrow Storm Front

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
Alan Crone Alan Crone
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Good morning. We're tracking a front moving across the area this morning that may produce a narrow line of showers or storms early this morning to midday.

Most of our weather today will be in great shape. This front will move into southeastern OK by this afternoon, where a few additional storms may develop this afternoon or evening.  

A few of these afternoon or early evening storms may be strong to severe across the far southeastern quadrant of the state.   Highs today will be in the mid-70s along with northeast winds and some sun-cloud mixture.  We’ll get a nice day Tuesday with sunshine and lows in the 40s with highs near 70.

The upper air flow has been progressive the past few days.  A strong upper level system is moving across the northern high plains this morning while helping to drive a surface front across the state from the northwest to southeast. The layer of warm-air aloft was too strong for thunderstorm activity yesterday afternoon and evening.  

But as the front moves across the area this morning, a few showers or storms may develop directly behind the boundary and quickly move out of the area.  Our window for metro will be from now through about 8am or so.  

WARN Interactive Radar

The window for the rest of the area will be from 7 a.m. through noon.  Additional storms may develop later this afternoon across far southeastern OK or northeast TX with a severe weather threat for these areas.     

This front should clear the state later this afternoon or evening with Tuesday featuring a surface ridge high pressure and northeast winds around 10 to 15 mph.  We'll have a few clouds occasionally tomorrow but mostly sunny and pleasant conditions will remain. 

Wednesday into Thursday the next upper level system will be nearing the state in the southern stream with increasing storm chances late Wednesday into Thursday.   The upper flow will be relatively weak compared to climatology but a few strong to severe storms may still yet be possible.   Temps will drop a few degrees Wednesday into Thursday but still near to above normal.  Another system will be nearing by the weekend with a chance storms along with lows in the lower 60s and highs in the lower 80s this weekend.  

Connect With News On 6 Weather Alerts

Thanks for reading the abbreviated Monday morning weather discussion and blog. 

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.