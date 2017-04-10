Alan Crone Tracking Narrow Storm Front

Good morning. We're tracking a front moving across the area this morning that may produce a narrow line of showers or storms early this morning to midday.

Most of our weather today will be in great shape. This front will move into southeastern OK by this afternoon, where a few additional storms may develop this afternoon or evening.

A few of these afternoon or early evening storms may be strong to severe across the far southeastern quadrant of the state. Highs today will be in the mid-70s along with northeast winds and some sun-cloud mixture. We’ll get a nice day Tuesday with sunshine and lows in the 40s with highs near 70.

The upper air flow has been progressive the past few days. A strong upper level system is moving across the northern high plains this morning while helping to drive a surface front across the state from the northwest to southeast. The layer of warm-air aloft was too strong for thunderstorm activity yesterday afternoon and evening.

But as the front moves across the area this morning, a few showers or storms may develop directly behind the boundary and quickly move out of the area. Our window for metro will be from now through about 8am or so.

The window for the rest of the area will be from 7 a.m. through noon. Additional storms may develop later this afternoon across far southeastern OK or northeast TX with a severe weather threat for these areas.

This front should clear the state later this afternoon or evening with Tuesday featuring a surface ridge high pressure and northeast winds around 10 to 15 mph. We'll have a few clouds occasionally tomorrow but mostly sunny and pleasant conditions will remain.

Wednesday into Thursday the next upper level system will be nearing the state in the southern stream with increasing storm chances late Wednesday into Thursday. The upper flow will be relatively weak compared to climatology but a few strong to severe storms may still yet be possible. Temps will drop a few degrees Wednesday into Thursday but still near to above normal. Another system will be nearing by the weekend with a chance storms along with lows in the lower 60s and highs in the lower 80s this weekend.

Thanks for reading the abbreviated Monday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

