All Souls Church Moving To Downtown Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

All Souls Church Moving To Downtown Tulsa

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A popular Tulsa church will be building a new facility and moving its congregation downtown. Right now - the almost 100-year-old congregation is located at 29th and Peoria.

On Sunday, church members voted by more than 80 percent  to launch a capital campaign to build a brand new church. 

All Souls was gifted land just a few blocks from 6th and Peoria back in 2011. That is where they plan to build - and open the brand new church in time for their 100th birthday in four years.

As for the current building, they will use money from its sale to go towards the capital campaign. Who will buy it and what that person plans to do with it is still up in the air.   

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.