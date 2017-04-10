All Souls Church Moving To Downtown Tulsa

A popular Tulsa church will be building a new facility and moving its congregation downtown. Right now - the almost 100-year-old congregation is located at 29th and Peoria.

On Sunday, church members voted by more than 80 percent to launch a capital campaign to build a brand new church.

All Souls was gifted land just a few blocks from 6th and Peoria back in 2011. That is where they plan to build - and open the brand new church in time for their 100th birthday in four years.

As for the current building, they will use money from its sale to go towards the capital campaign. Who will buy it and what that person plans to do with it is still up in the air.