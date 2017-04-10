Resurfacing Project Underway On Northbound 75 In Tulsa

After a week's rain delay, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has begun a project to resurface nearly six miles of U.S. Highway 75 in Tulsa. Monday morning, it is affecting northbound traffic from 71st Street to Interstate 44.

In the big picture, the $4 million project will last until early summer, and ODOT said crews will resurface Highway 75 from the Creek Turnpike all the way to the Red Fork split.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead for significant delays, especially during the morning and evening commutes. Stacia Knight says consider taking the westbound Creek Turnpike to State Highway 66, then enter eastbound Interstate 44.

