Resurfacing Project Underway On Northbound 75 In Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Resurfacing Project Underway On Northbound 75 In Tulsa

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

 After a week's rain delay, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has begun a project to resurface nearly six miles of U.S. Highway 75 in Tulsa.  Monday morning, it is affecting northbound traffic from 71st Street to Interstate 44.

In the big picture, the $4 million project will last until early summer, and ODOT said crews will resurface Highway 75 from the Creek Turnpike all the way to the Red Fork split.

News On 6 Live Traffic Map

Drivers are urged to plan ahead for significant delays, especially during the morning and evening commutes. Stacia Knight says consider taking the westbound Creek Turnpike to State Highway 66, then enter eastbound Interstate 44. 

Download the News On 6 app to view real-time traffic updates, delays and construction work to plan your route. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.