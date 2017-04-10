Tug Boat Hits Highway 51 Bridge Over Verdigris River

The Highway 51 bridge over the Verdigris River four miles west of Wagoner was inspected after a tugboat hit it early Monday morning, April 10, 2017.

Further inspection showed the boat hit the bridge protectors and there was no damage to the actual bridge, a news release stated. The bridge was reopened around 8:45 a.m.

The tugboat, which was hauling four barges, hit the bridge protectors around 5:30 a.m.

ODOT sent out a series of alerts:

8:53 a.m. "The road way on SH 51 is back open at this time. There was no damage to the bridge. All units have cleared the scene."

7:48 a.m. "At this time we have units on scene to assist ODOT and the U.S. Coast Guard on SH51 at the Navigational Channel approximate five miles west of Wagoner in Wagoner county. At 0541 hours Wagoner county reported that a tug boat towing four barges struck the SH51 bridge. The bridge is standing and no damage has been spotted at this time. U. S. Coast Guard has requested that the SH51 bridge be shut down until a complete inspection of the bridge can be performed. ODOT is on scene and requesting units to assist with traffic control while they inspect the bridge and take pictures."

The Coast Guard asked ODOT to close the bridge until inspections can be completed. The eastbound lane closed down first, then the westbound lane.

Avoid area if possible.