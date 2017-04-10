Gambling, Drug Addictions Blamed For Tulsa Attempted Bank Robbery

Three suspects are at the Cherokee County Detention Center facing first-degree murder charges while the family of the victim, Andy Clay, tries come to terms with what happened.More >>
Three suspects are at the Cherokee County Detention Center facing first-degree murder charges while the family of the victim, Andy Clay, tries come to terms with what happened.More >>
Air Force veteran and former recruiter Mike Gole - whose son was recruited at the Bixby center - said he is glad suspect Ben Roden is behind bars.More >>
Air Force veteran and former recruiter Mike Gole - whose son was recruited at the Bixby center - said he is glad suspect Ben Roden is behind bars.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on