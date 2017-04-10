Gambling, Drug Addictions Blamed For Tulsa Attempted Bank Robbery

Tulsa Police arrested a man they say tried to rob a Tulsa bank Saturday afternoon. Kevin Scott Puryear told police he needed money for gambling and drugs, an arrest report states.

Officers said Puryear handed a teller a note demanding cash from the IBC bank at 2808 East 101st Street South around 1:40 p.m. April 8, 2017.

When the teller couldn't get to the money, Puryear grabbed the note and left the bank. Police said the 36-year-old man ran to a parked car across the street. A witness got the tag number, and police tracked the car to Puryear's girlfriend, an arrest report states.

Robbery unit detectives staked out his apartment and were able to take him into custody.

Puryear told officers he went to the bank in his girlfriend's car because he needed money for his drug and gambling addictions, an arrest report states. Police said he went to the casino after the robbery, despite leaving empty handed.

The Tulsa man was booked on complaints of attempted by robbery by force or fear after a felony conviction and an outstanding traffic warrant.