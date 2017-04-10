Gambling, Drug Addictions Blamed For Tulsa Attempted Bank Robber - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Gambling, Drug Addictions Blamed For Tulsa Attempted Bank Robbery

Posted: Updated:
Brian Puryear Brian Puryear
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police arrested a man they say tried to rob a Tulsa bank Saturday afternoon. Kevin Scott Puryear told police he needed money for gambling and drugs, an arrest report states.

Officers said Puryear handed a teller a note demanding cash from the IBC bank at 2808 East 101st Street South around 1:40 p.m. April 8, 2017.

When the teller couldn't get to the money, Puryear grabbed the note and left the bank. Police said the 36-year-old man ran to a parked car across the street. A witness got the tag number, and police tracked the car to Puryear's girlfriend, an arrest report states.

Robbery unit detectives staked out his apartment and were able to take him into custody.

4/8/2017 Related Story: Suspected Tulsa Bank Robber Leaves Empty-Handed

Puryear told officers he went to the bank in his girlfriend's car because he needed money for his drug and gambling addictions, an arrest report states. Police said he went to the casino after the robbery, despite leaving empty handed.

The Tulsa man was booked on complaints of attempted by robbery by force or fear after a felony conviction and an outstanding traffic warrant.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.