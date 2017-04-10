Mushroom Hunter Finds Human Remains In Eufaula

OSBI, the Medical Examiner's Office and Eufaula police are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area near some businesses Sunday.

Eufaula Police Chief Don Murray said around 5 p.m. Sunday, April 9, 2017, a person looking for morel mushrooms in the woods behind the store stumbled upon skeletal remains.

Police said the witness went to the police department to report what they'd found and when investigators went back to the area, they found more remains scattered around the 20-foot area.

An officer stayed overnight at the scene until the medical examiner's office and OSBI arrived Monday morning.

"We are currently treating this as a homicide investigation and will continue to do so until we have proof otherwise," Murray said.

The chief said there's only one unresolved missing persons case in the area - Peggy McGuire.

However, Murray said they have reason to believe the bones found belonged to a man, which was hard news for Peggy’s mom, Betty Davis.

"But then I wished it was. It'd give me some relief. It hurts not knowing that we may never find her," she said.

Davis said she hopes this will inspire law enforcement to look a little harder because, although she doesn't believe her daughter is alive, she's desperate for some closure.

"Devastating, awful feeling. Not knowing where she's at," Davis said. "It's been nothing but a nightmare."

Murray said the remains could just belong to someone who was visiting the lake, and not from the area.