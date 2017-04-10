Highway 75 Resurfacing Project Causes Major Delays - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Highway 75 Resurfacing Project Causes Major Delays

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A resurfacing project on Highway 75 began Monday morning and it narrows lanes from 71st street to Interstate 44, causing major delays for drivers right now.

Traffic goes down to one right before the northbound 71st Street exit and it's here between the 71st and 61st street exits where the biggest problems are happening. 

Traffic was barely moving even at the noon hour, but drivers had a much longer commute Monday morning.

During the 7 a.m. hour, it took one News On 6 crew 40 minutes to get from the Creek Turnpike to 71st Street.

The lane closure is part of a resurfacing project spanning from the Creek to the Red Fork Split.

The first portion is narrowing lanes from 71st street to I-44.

The project was supposed to start April 3 but it was delayed a week because of rain.

ODOT says the project should be finished sometime this summer.

