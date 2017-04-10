Police Arrest Parents Of Tulsa Boy Who Died Of CO Poisoning - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police Arrest Parents Of Tulsa Boy Who Died Of CO Poisoning

By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
The mother and father of an 8-year-old boy who died of carbon monoxide poisoning have been charged in connection to his death. They were arrested Monday, April 10.

Noah Cruz died after his father left a Nissan Xterra running in a closed garage with a door open to the house, then fell asleep. The carbon monoxide was six times what's considered deadly, according to Tulsa firefighters.

A family friend discovered the father and son unconscious in a home in the 13200 block of East 30th Place South.

The father, Noel Cruz, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of amphetamine. The mother, Zaneta Questa Campbell is charged with permitting child neglect.

Prosecutors say there was an open Department of Human Services case on the family - that the father has a history of substance abuse, and the mother had been told not to leave the children in his care.

An affidavit said police found methamphetamine in the father's system and his car. A witness told officers Noel Cruz liked to sit out in his car in the garage, listening to music and drinking alcohol.

One other time the father had been found "passed out" in the car which was running in the garage with the garage door shut.

The affidavit also said multiple empty alcoholic beverages were discovered in the residence and that Noel Cruz told officers he was in a drug rehabilitation program.

Zaneta Campbell, the mother, was out of town at the time of the death, but prosecutors said she was well aware of his drug and alcohol abuse.

Noah had muscular dystrophy and used a wheelchair. Noel Cruz was also hospitalized after the accidental poisoning.

