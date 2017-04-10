ORU Releases Scott Sutton As Men’s Basketball Coach

Oral Roberts University announced Monday that it has released longtime head basketball coach Scott Sutton.

Sutton was hired as an administrative assistant just before the 1995-1996 season, then was named head coach on May 6, 1999.

Sutton is the all-time win leader of all ORU men's basketball coaches.

Assistant coach Rodney Perry was named the team's interim head coach, ORU Athletic Director Mike Carter wrote in an emailed news release.

The search process is underway for a full-time replacement.