ODOT Begins Highway Resurfacing Project In Catoosa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

ODOT Begins Highway Resurfacing Project In Catoosa

Posted: Updated:
CATOOSA, Oklahoma -

ODOT started a $24-million project Monday to resurface Highway 167 in Catoosa. 

There aren't any detours but drivers should plan for delays.

There's been traffic congestion off and on at a section of Highway 167 in front of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. 

The constructions begins just past the casino and goes down for about 2.5 miles, and ODOT said the project should take about 90 days to finish. 

Although some lanes have been closed, drivers will still be able to get through, but drivers need to be aware of temporary red lights along the route. 

On top of this project, ODOT started the resurfacing on Highway 75 and kicked off the work zone safety program. 

ODOT is reminding drivers to not only be safe but to be on the lookout for work zone employees. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.