ODOT Begins Highway Resurfacing Project In Catoosa

ODOT started a $24-million project Monday to resurface Highway 167 in Catoosa.

There aren't any detours but drivers should plan for delays.

There's been traffic congestion off and on at a section of Highway 167 in front of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

The constructions begins just past the casino and goes down for about 2.5 miles, and ODOT said the project should take about 90 days to finish.

Although some lanes have been closed, drivers will still be able to get through, but drivers need to be aware of temporary red lights along the route.

On top of this project, ODOT started the resurfacing on Highway 75 and kicked off the work zone safety program.

ODOT is reminding drivers to not only be safe but to be on the lookout for work zone employees.