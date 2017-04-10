Mother Of Tulsa Murder Victim Pleads For Suspects To Turn Themse - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

Mother Of Tulsa Murder Victim Pleads For Suspects To Turn Themselves In

Posted: Updated:
Antwan Hampton was shot and killed late last year; police have two suspects in the case but haven't been able to find them. Antwan Hampton was shot and killed late last year; police have two suspects in the case but haven't been able to find them.
Police identified 23-year-old Aundre Byrd as a person of interest and 34-year-old Andre Miles as the gunman. Police identified 23-year-old Aundre Byrd as a person of interest and 34-year-old Andre Miles as the gunman.
Heartbroken every day since his murder, Antwan’s mother, Velencia Hampton, is pleading for answers and justice. Heartbroken every day since his murder, Antwan’s mother, Velencia Hampton, is pleading for answers and justice.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Antwan Hampton was shot and killed late last year; police have two suspects in the case but haven't been able to find them.

Heartbroken every day since his murder, Antwan’s mother, Velencia Hampton, is pleading for answers and justice.

"I never thought that I would be in this predicament," she said. “I had got a phone call from my grandkids and they had told me my son had got shot."

In disbelief, Velencia went to the hospital to hear her son was still fighting for his life.

“About 20 minutes later they came out and told me that he was already gone," she said. "It hurts when you lose a child."

In November 2016, police were called to the Town Square Apartments for reports of a man shot. When they arrived, they found Antwon had been shot multiple times inside one of the units.

11/9/2016 Related Story: Name Of Tulsa's 68th Homicide Victim Released

Police said they also found signs of drug use.

They said there were several witnesses, but all left before police got there.

"There's not a day that I don't think about it," Velencia said.

Police identified 23-year-old Aundre Byrd as a person of interest and 34-year-old Andre Miles as the gunman; police think Miles is in the Okmulgee area.

Tulsa Police Sergeant Dave Walker said, "We feel strongly that people are aiding and abetting him.”

"Somebody knows something, somebody knows something," Velencia said.

Neither her nor police are willing to let Antwan’s murder go unsolved.

“I think that she's brave, she's doing what she's got to do, and she's showing her love for her kid," Walker said.

Velencia said, “I'm just begging you, begging you, please, help me. If it were your mother going through the same thing that I'm going through she would want some closure too."

She is urging the suspects to turn themselves in and let the court decide their fate.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.