Mother Of Tulsa Murder Victim Pleads For Suspects To Turn Themselves In

Heartbroken every day since his murder, Antwan’s mother, Velencia Hampton, is pleading for answers and justice.

Police identified 23-year-old Aundre Byrd as a person of interest and 34-year-old Andre Miles as the gunman.

Antwan Hampton was shot and killed late last year; police have two suspects in the case but haven't been able to find them.

"I never thought that I would be in this predicament," she said. “I had got a phone call from my grandkids and they had told me my son had got shot."

In disbelief, Velencia went to the hospital to hear her son was still fighting for his life.

“About 20 minutes later they came out and told me that he was already gone," she said. "It hurts when you lose a child."

In November 2016, police were called to the Town Square Apartments for reports of a man shot. When they arrived, they found Antwon had been shot multiple times inside one of the units.

Police said they also found signs of drug use.

They said there were several witnesses, but all left before police got there.

"There's not a day that I don't think about it," Velencia said.

Police identified 23-year-old Aundre Byrd as a person of interest and 34-year-old Andre Miles as the gunman; police think Miles is in the Okmulgee area.

Tulsa Police Sergeant Dave Walker said, "We feel strongly that people are aiding and abetting him.”

"Somebody knows something, somebody knows something," Velencia said.

Neither her nor police are willing to let Antwan’s murder go unsolved.

“I think that she's brave, she's doing what she's got to do, and she's showing her love for her kid," Walker said.

Velencia said, “I'm just begging you, begging you, please, help me. If it were your mother going through the same thing that I'm going through she would want some closure too."

She is urging the suspects to turn themselves in and let the court decide their fate.