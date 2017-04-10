12-Year-Old Rogers County Girl Dead From Apparent Overdose; Gran - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

12-Year-Old Rogers County Girl Dead From Apparent Overdose; Grandmother Arrested

Posted: Updated:
Special agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested Velva Patteson. Special agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested Velva Patteson.
Major Coy Jenkins with the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office. Major Coy Jenkins with the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office.
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The grandmother of a 12-year-old girl who died after an apparent overdose faces charges.

Special agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested Velva Patteson, who is accused of felony child neglect. Investigators said she failed to get help for the child.

Major Coy Jenkins with the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office said his agency deals with a lot of child neglect cases, and that it’s important people put children first.

"It tends to happen when people are not prioritizing the needs and care of their children," Jenkins said.

Saturday, law enforcement was called to Claremore’s Hillcrest Hospital for an incident involving an unresponsive child. The child later died and police arrested her grandmother.

4/10/2017 Related Story: OSBI Investigating Death Of 12-Year-Old Rogers County Girl

"For all purposes, it appears that may have been some negligence factors involved in this case," Jenkins said.

Officials said they believe the young girl ingested medication and that the girl’s grandmother failed to act when she found the child needing help.

Jenkins said he's seen similar cases involving neglect and urges parents and caregivers to seek help immediately in those situations.

He said, generally, people become too concerned that they're going to get in trouble, so they start acting irrationally, which can end in devastation.

"Then you talk about family members that didn't take an active part in this, and how do you, how do you sit them down and tell them that they've lost somebody very, very, near to them. It's tragic," Jenkins said.

The grandmother is being held at the Rogers County Jail.

Earlier Monday, authorities were looking to locate the 12-year old's half-sister, we’re told she has been located and put into protective custody.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.