Pleasant Forecast For Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Pleasant Forecast For Eastern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
Alan Crone Alan Crone
TULSA, Oklahoma -

We're in store for super-great weather today with highs in the upper 60's to lower 70's along with some afternoon sunshine and northeast winds around 10 to 15 mph.   Some clouds from north TX thunderstorms will move across southeastern Oklahoma and possibly near northeastern Oklahoma early this morning for a few hours.  Otherwise we’re starting with mostly clear sky across far northeastern Oklahoma.  Dry air will allow the morning temps to drop into the lower to mid-40's around the metro to the north with mid to upper 40s likely across southeastern Oklahoma in the region with more cloud cover.   A surface ridge of high pressure has moved near the state this morning but will slide away as the next system nears the area late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.   We'll also track a storm system for part of the weekend that may impact part of the Easter Holiday including Sunday morning with a few storms.   

Stay Connected With The News On 6

The front did activate with some severe storms late yesterday afternoon and evening across far southeastern Oklahoma and northeast Texas.  This boundary is located well south of the area today but will either move northward as a warm front Wednesday or reform to the north as pressure falls occur across the Lee of the Rockies over the next 36 hours.   This will bring south winds back to the state Wednesday with low level moisture moving back across the southern plains in advance of the system. 

Weather Alerts

This first wave is relatively weak and the faster upper air flow will remain to our north.   This will limit the severe weather threats to some occasionally strong to near severe storms late Thursday that may produce some marginally severe hail.  The better coverage and location for any strong to severe storms may be to the west of the immediate Tulsa metro.     The coverage is expected to remain somewhat sparse across the eastern half of the state for this first wave and I have technically lowered the probability just a hair compared to last night.  This wave may linger along enough to keep a few storms into the area through Friday morning before lifting to the north away from the state.

WARN Interactive Radar

The air mass will not change through the end of the week with south winds continuing to bring moisture into the state.   A slightly stronger system may be nearing either Saturday night or Sunday morning with additional storm chances that may linger into Monday.   The EURO seems to be the only data that brings the front into the state Sunday and stalls near the I-44 corridor.   Hard to go against the usually superior EURO but at this point will side with the GFS and keep us in the south winds Sunday. 

Temps for the next few days will remain pleasant with highs in the 70's through Thursday and into the lower 80's Friday and Saturday.   The weekend highs should also be in the upper 70's or lower 80's. 

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog. 

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.