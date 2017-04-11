Water Line Repair Leads To SUV Crash On Tulsa Street - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Water Line Repair Leads To SUV Crash On Tulsa Street

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Workers have filled in a hole on an east Tulsa street after an SUV drove into it early Tuesday. 

Officials say the hole was dug so those workers could repair a water main break on 31st Street just east of Memorial.

Police say at about 3:30 a.m. a westbound Jeep Liberty drove into the hole. 

The driver told officers he thought he could go right on the cones in the road, but ended up with the front end of the Jeep going down in the hole.  

Police say neither the driver or a passenger in the SUV were injured.

Workers began working on the water line repair Monday evening, and were beginning to fill in the hole early Tuesday, when the accident happened.

They told police, it could have been much worse, if the Jeep had gone into the hole before they began filling it in.

Police say 31st Street is still down to one lane in both directions. 

