State Funeral Held For TU Professor And Famed Russian Poet

The funeral for Yevgeny Yevtushenko, a popular University of Tulsa professor and Russian poet who died in Tulsa earlier this month took place Tuesday morning in Moscow.

Yevtushenko was a well known faculty member at TU.

There was a memorial service, which was streamed on Facebook Live at Moscow's Central House of Literature. That is where the public paid their last respects to him.

His family and close friends then attended his state funeral Tuesday. That funeral was an Orthodox service happening in a writer's village near Moscow.

The TU professor gained notoriety in the former Soviet Union with his anti-Stalin poetry and gained international acclaim in the 1960's for his poetry.

He started teaching at the university in 1992.

