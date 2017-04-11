Photo Memories Of A Copan Couple's Deceased Infant Returned

We have some good news to pass along. A Copan couple got back memories of their late child after burglars stole them a couple weeks ago.

We first told you about the theft on April 4th, 2017.

Burglars broke into Jason and Harlie Tatum's safe and stole pictures of and items belonging to the baby they lost.

The Tatums got the items back after a friend of the thief left the items in the local post office with a note.