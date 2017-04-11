Hearing Postponed For Broken Arrow Mass Murder Suspect Michael B - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Hearing Postponed For Broken Arrow Mass Murder Suspect Michael Bever

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

A hearing for the younger of two Broken Arrow brothers charged with murdering five members of their family in July 2015 was postponed Tuesday.

Michael Bever, 18, is scheduled to stand trial in June. He was scheduled to have a discovery hearing Tuesday, but it was rescheduled for May 22.

Special Coverage: Bever Family Murders

His brother, Robert, 20, has already pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life without parole for the stabbing deaths of his mother, father and three siblings inside their Broken Arrow home.  

Two sisters survived the assault. 

Michael has entered a plea of not guilty and court records show his attorney has filed paperwork that indicates he will raise the question of Michael's sanity at the time of the murders.

The Tulsa Community Foundation announced Sunday, April 9, 2017 that it raised enough money to buy the vacant Bever home and turn the property into a park.

4/9/2017 Related Story: Group Meets Deadline To Purchase Bever Family Home

