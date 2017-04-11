Tulsa Philanthropist Auctions Estate Online - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Philanthropist Auctions Estate Online

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A long-time Tulsa philanthropist is selling her Tulsa home and everything inside it is now up for auction; everything from furniture, to jewelry and Chanel jackets.

Ann Graves is auctioning all her belongings online to the highest bidders - and all the money that comes in goes directly to the Tulsa Ballet, Tulsa Zoo and Tulsa University.

"She loves Tulsa, and as she closes her Tulsa home it is very important to her that she give back one last time,” said Carole Brown with Brown & Company.

Some of the furniture is appraised at $10,000 each.

Brown said, "This clock on the mantle is a very unique one they collected in their travels. They like to choose pieces that are unique to them,"

I found a room I never wanted to leave, a room full of shoes - Dolce and Gabbana, Christian Louboutin and Chanel; it appears Graves is quite a fan of the Chanel brand.

"We have 16 Chanel jackets, which sell in the $6,000 to $7000 range each. You can’t just go out and buy a Chanel jacket," said Brown.

She said, "It has been an enormous task, and it has been worth it and it has been a pleasure for me to get to know Ann and the whole idea of leaving an imprint on the city you love."

You can find more information on the auction here. It closes at 8:00 p.m. April 13, 2017.

"To get to have something from this beautiful home and to call it your own knowing that you've also participated in giving back - what could be better," Brown said.

