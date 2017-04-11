Tulsa Police Seek Weekly Most Wanted

A Tulsa man is being sought by Tulsa police for multiple complaints, and a cash reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Anthony Brugh is wanted out of Tulsa County for felony possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, knowingly and concealing stolen property, possession of a controlled drug, resisting arrest and obstructing an officer, police said.

Upon capture, Brugh will be held without bond.

He is described as a white male, 6'1, 200 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

The Crime Prevention Network pays cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes, and tipsters may remain anonymous.

Call Crime Stoppers 918-596-COPS or submit web tips at tulsacrimestoppers.org.