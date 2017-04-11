Congressional Race In South Central Kansas Surprisingly Competitive

A Democratic civil rights attorney running in the nation's first congressional election since President Donald Trump's November victory has made the race surprisingly competitive for the House seat in Kansas' 4th congressional district.

The district includes the community of Sedan and all of Chautauqua County.

The special election Tuesday between Democrat James Thompson and Republican Ron Estes to fill the seat vacated by CIA Director Mike Pompeo is being watched across the nation for signs of a backlash against Republicans.

Trump won 60 percent of the votes cast in the congressional district that includes the state's largest city of Wichita.

But in a sign of nervousness, Republicans poured money into the race late to bolster Estes.

Ron Estes is running TODAY for Congress in the Great State of Kansas. A wonderful guy, I need his help on Healthcare & Tax Cuts (Reform). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2017

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence recorded get-out-the-vote calls on his behalf and Senator Ted Cruz of Texas campaigned for him.

The three polling locations in Chautauqua County, Cedar Vale, Peru and Sedan are open until 7 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.