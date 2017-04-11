News On 6 To Host Free 'Operation Stop Scams' Shred Event - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News On 6 To Host Free 'Operation Stop Scams' Shred Event



TULSA, Oklahoma -

News On 6 will host a free Operation Stop Scams shred event in Tulsa.

The AARP and the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office are joining us to help protect you from identity theft.

Thieves routinely search through dumpsters and trash cans, looking to find confidential information. To avoid having your sensitive information compromised, security experts recommend shredding the following types of materials:

Old documents: Papers containing your Social Security number, birth date, signature, account numbers, passwords or PINS.

Banking: Canceled of unused checks, deposit slips and ATM and credit card receipts, once you receive your monthly statements.

Credit Cards: Pre-approved credit card applications and incentive/gift checks from credit card companies.

Medical: Unneeded medical bills.

Investments: Investment account statements.

Obsolete ID Cards: Expired driver’s licenses, medical insurance cards and passports.

On Saturday, April 22, 2017 stop by News On 6 from 9 a.m. to noon to discard your paperwork in a safe and secure manner, plus say hi to some of your favorite on-air personalities.

Join us for this free shredding event!  Shredding will be provided by American Document Shredding mobile trucks.  We ask a limit of 2 boxes per car.

Saturday, April 22, 2017
9 a.m. - Noon

News On 6 KOTV
303 N. Boston Avenue
Tulsa, OK 74103

Join your favorite News On 6 on-air personalities:

Lori Fullbright: 9am – 10am

Terry Hood: 10:30am – 12pm

Rich Lenz: 9:30am – 10:30am 

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
