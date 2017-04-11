Mayes County Looking For Woman Who Dragged, Injured Deputy - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Mayes County Looking For Woman Who Dragged, Injured Deputy

Posted: Updated:
SALINA, Oklahoma -

Mayes County is looking for a woman who dragged a sheriff's deputy with her SUV late Monday.

She is identified as Melanie Knighten.

The sheriff's office says two deputies responded to a call of a woman who was threatening to hurt herself.

They arrived to find the woman parked in a small SUV with its engine running just north of Salina on Highway 82.

After talking with Knighten, the sheriff's office said Deputy Shayne Smith reached in to turn the vehicle off and put it into park.  

They said that is when Knighten drove off with the deputy hanging on to the side of the SUV.  Smith was dragged for about 100 yards before he was thrown off.

Deputy Shayne Smith was taken to a Tulsa hospital, where he is listed in good condition.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.