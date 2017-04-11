Mayes County Looking For Woman Who Dragged, Injured Deputy

Mayes County is looking for a woman who dragged a sheriff's deputy with her SUV late Monday.

She is identified as Melanie Knighten.

The sheriff's office says two deputies responded to a call of a woman who was threatening to hurt herself.

They arrived to find the woman parked in a small SUV with its engine running just north of Salina on Highway 82.

After talking with Knighten, the sheriff's office said Deputy Shayne Smith reached in to turn the vehicle off and put it into park.

They said that is when Knighten drove off with the deputy hanging on to the side of the SUV. Smith was dragged for about 100 yards before he was thrown off.

Deputy Shayne Smith was taken to a Tulsa hospital, where he is listed in good condition.