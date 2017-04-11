Atomic Chicken Salad - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Atomic Chicken Salad

Posted: Updated:

Ingredients for Salad:

  • 4 oz. of Salad
  • .5 oz. of Baby Spinach
  • Diced Cucumbers
  • Grape tomatoes
  • Roasted red bell peppers
  • Red onions, shaved
  • 3 oz. of dressing, prepared

Dressing Ingredients:

  • 1 lemon squeezed
  • Dash of Salt and Pepper
  • 4 oz. Olive Oil
  • ¼ cup of chopped garlic
  • 1 tsp. of Tabasco Sauce

Directions:

  1. Prepare boneless, skinless chicken breast by combining about 1 oz. of sun-dried tomato vinaigrette dressing per piece of chicken and marinate for no less than six hours. 
  2. Prepare dressing, combining all dressing ingredients together. 
  3. Use any grill or oven to cook chicken until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.
  4. Combine all of the salad ingredients together and put in a serving dish. 
  5. Top with hot, marinated grilled chicken and grated cheese. 

Special Features

Food

Looking for a great recipe? Find it now & see how it?s all made by watching recipe videos.

Health News

Find the latest health headlines & videos, plus get tips for healthy living.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Newsletters

Sign up now to receive news, weather, recipes and more from NewsOn6.com

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Dessert

    Find decadent dessert recipes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

  • Drinks

    Need a drink recipe? Find the drink you need here.

  • Healthy Cooking

    Live a healthier lifestyle with these healthy cooking recipes.

  • Seafood

    Vary your dinner menu with these easy seafood recipes.

  • Vegetarian

    Thinking about going vegetarian? Try some of these tasty recipes!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.