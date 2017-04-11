Porum Substitute Teacher Charged With Sexual Battery - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Porum Substitute Teacher Charged With Sexual Battery

Heather Robinson mug courtesy of MuskogeeMugs.com Heather Robinson mug courtesy of MuskogeeMugs.com
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Muskogee County substitute teacher is facing felony sexual battery charges. Prosecutors say 34-year-old Heather Robinson had a sexual relationship with a student.

Parent Marranda Clifton said she knew Robinson for several years.

"I see her around town, we talk, we just, you know, just speaking terms I guess, friends," Clifton said.

She and other community members of Porum said they are shocked to hear about the allegations that Robinson performed oral sex on a 16-year old student.

"Everybody knows everybody, and, like I said, this was a big shock to myself and to a lot of other people," Clifton said.

Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge said the charges stem from a report that came in last week.

He said whenever an authority figure - such as a substitute teacher - takes part in sexual activity with a student it’s a crime.

The DA warned that parents should always be vigilant.

"Parents should always be on guard regarding their child being around somebody within a position of authority. If that person chooses to abuse their authorities, there should be safeguards in place," Loge said.

Clifton said she tells her kids to be aware and speak up if something inappropriate happens.

"I just told him, like, if somebody makes an advance towards you that's inappropriate you need to come tell me or tell somebody else. You know, tell another adult," she said.

We reached out to the school department and were unable to make contact.

Robinson is charged with one count of sexual battery, which carries up to 10 years in prison and a fine. She made bond and her court appearance is set for April 21.

