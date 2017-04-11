Thieves Target Victims' Vehicles At Tulsa Cemeteries

Tulsa police detectives said thieves are targeting vehicles parked at area cemeteries while people are visiting grave sites.

Detectives released a photo from surveillance video of a person of interest who they said made several large purchases using a credit card stolen from a victim who'd left her purse in her vehicle while visiting Green Country Cemetery.

If you can identify the woman in the photo, contact Det. Sgt. Ali Maurer at amaurer@cityoftulsa.org or 918-596-9209. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Reference Case 2017-020798.