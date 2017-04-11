Charges Filed Against Two Glenpool Men In Shooting Outside Skate Shop

Charges have been filed against two more people in the death of 19-year-old Nick Morris. Morris was shot to death outside the Quickie Mart Skate Shop near 53rd Place and Peoria on March 27, 2017.

Brothers Amado and Amadeuss Becerra are already in custody for murder in the man's death. Now, police have charged two men who were also at the scene when Morris died in what police believe was a drug deal that ended very badly.

Tyler Ratcliff and Trevor Tarpalechee are wanted on complaints of felony first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm and kidnapping.

Police said Glenpool residents Morris, Ratcliff and Tarpalechee drove to meet the two brothers for an arranged drug deal. The younger brother, Amado, got into the car and police say guns were immediately drawn. As the three Glenpool men attempted to drive away with Amado Becerra in the car, the older brother opened fire.

Morris, who was sitting in the backseat of the car, was struck in the head and died a few days later when his family turned off life support.

TPD Homicide Sgt. Dave Walker said the three Glenpool men planned to rob Becerra of money, drugs and his gun when Morris was shot and killed.

Jail records show Tarpalechee was booked into jail Tuesday evening; Ratcliff is still not in custody.