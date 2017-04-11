TU Softball In Arkansas For Rematch Against Razorbacks

The University of Tulsa once again joins the fight to end Alzheimer's.More >>
The University of Tulsa once again joins the fight to end Alzheimer's.More >>
The Golden Hurricane will play six home games in 2017 against opponents that each played in a bowl game a year ago.More >>
The Golden Hurricane will play six home games in 2017 against opponents that each played in a bowl game a year ago.More >>
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
The Oklahoma City Thunder introduced its newest star, Paul George, in a press conference Wednesday.More >>
The Oklahoma City Thunder introduced its newest star, Paul George, in a press conference Wednesday.More >>
Russell Westbrook wins award for Best Male Athlete at the 2017 ESPYS Wednesday night.More >>
Russell Westbrook wins award for Best Male Athlete at the 2017 ESPYS Wednesday night.More >>
Paul George received a warm welcome when he stepped off the plane yesterday in Oklahoma City.More >>
Paul George received a warm welcome when he stepped off the plane yesterday in Oklahoma City.More >>
Plenty of stars were in town yesterday at the BOK Center, along with the Big 3 basketball league.More >>
Plenty of stars were in town yesterday at the BOK Center, along with the Big 3 basketball league.More >>