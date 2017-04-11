ORU: Still No Word On Why Scott Sutton Was Fired

Things have been quiet on the Oral Roberts campus, just about 24 hours after Scott Sutton was abruptly let go as the Golden Eagles' men's basketball coach.

No explanation has been given for Sutton's dismissal, and no ORU official has been made available for comment.

Athletic Director Mike Carter was meeting with staffers on where to make public comments, as was President Dr. William Wilson, but in the end, neither made an appearance.

What remains to be seen is how this affects recruiting.

Booker T. Washington's R.J. Fuqua told News On 6’s Jonathan Huskey this morning he still intends to sign with ORU, despite Sutton's dismissal. But 6-4 small forward Jamichael Morgan from Overland Park, Kansas, has said he'll wait to see who the new coach is before he decides if he'll stick around or not.

All this comes the day of the baseball team's biggest on-campus game of the season thus far, hosting OU at J.L. Johnson Stadium.

ORU is running away from the rest of the Summit league, 11-1 in conference and 22-9 overall.

They've hit 35 home runs this year, almost three times as many as the next Summit League team and five more than the Sooners have.

OU took the first meeting, 6-2, back in Norman last week.