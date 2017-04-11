Local Organization Providing Free Medical Treatment To Needy Fam - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Local Organization Providing Free Medical Treatment To Needy Families

OWASSO, Oklahoma -

A Green Country organization is providing free medical treatment to families in need.

Doctors Ray and Mary Marshall own and operate Owasso’s Marshall Spinal Care, specializing in brain stem therapy.

The clinic is a labor of love for their special needs son, Isaac; so, the Marshalls started taking 10 percent of every dollar that comes through the clinic and put it towards their non-profit, Hands of Care.

"We are looking for families and children who need hope, and they need care, and they need understanding for their situation," they said.

And the Marshalls don't stop there - Hands of Care provides free spinal care treatments to people who are chronic, terminal, incurable or undiagnosed.

They said, "We help connect them with of the different specialties that we know of that we can be a resource for them to get the help and care."

The family said the organization is a long-term commitment between the office and the patient, but the success stories from their patients keep them going.

"There's moms that are home crying, going ‘I don't know what to do with my baby.’ There's dads going, ‘I don't know what to do, I've been told this can't work, we've been given no hope,’ and so those are the ones we are looking for," they said.

They said Hands of Care picks their patients through a consultation application based on medical need, not financial resources.

