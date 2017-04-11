Okmulgee Vietnam Veteran Receives Surprise Welcome Home

Ronnie Haney of Okmulgee just returned from a trip to Cambodia, his first trip back since fighting in the war.

One of Oklahoma's Own Vietnam veterans got a big homecoming surprise Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday, friends, family, and the Patriot Guard Riders gave Ronnie a special welcome home at Tulsa International Airport; it was a welcome the Purple Heart recipient didn't get when he came home the first time.

"It means that everybody does appreciate the Vietnam vets and all other vets," he said.

After the welcome, the Patriot Guard escorted Ronnie to his Okmulgee home.