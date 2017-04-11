Congressman Jim Bridenstine Addresses Boisterous Crowd At Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Congressman Jim Bridenstine Addresses Boisterous Crowd At Tulsa Town Hall

Posted: Updated:
Congressman Jim Bridenstine was in Tulsa Tuesday night, hosting a town hall meeting. Congressman Jim Bridenstine was in Tulsa Tuesday night, hosting a town hall meeting.
The public was engaged - yelling, protesting, cheering and standing. The public was engaged - yelling, protesting, cheering and standing.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Congressman Jim Bridenstine was in Tulsa Tuesday night, hosting a town hall meeting.

The congressman kept his opening remarks to a minimum to give the audience as much time as possible to talk about their fears and concerns - and there was no shortage of concerns voiced.

The public was engaged - yelling, protesting, cheering and standing.

"These are challenging times, and I feel like it's my obligation as a member of Congress to engage the public and be responsive," Bridenstine said Tuesday night.

The night's first topic was improving health care for all Oklahomans.

"People on both sides of the aisle, Republicans and Democrats, acknowledge that it's not working here in Oklahoma," he said.

But the response didn't go over well.

"Let's ask the veterans real quick how good single-payer is working at the VA," Bridenstine said to a booing crowd. "I'm seeing a bunch of veterans giving us a thumbs down."

Bridenstine is part of the Republican Freedom Caucus – which has been partially to blame for President Donald Trump’s failure to pass health care reform.

Next on the agenda was the White House’s relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin; Bridenstine said he doubts the allegations.

And, of course, another topic that came up was the attack on Syria – something Bridenstine voiced his full support.

“These kinds of atrocities cannot continue to happen without a swift and very clear response as a deterrent for more of these atrocities," he said. "I think the president is sending a very strong signal and it is long overdue."

Even with all the unrest in the room, Bridenstine said the ability to have an open discussion is one of the things that makes America great.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.