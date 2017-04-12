Tulsa Arson Suspects Sought

Tulsa Fire investigators are trying to find two arsonists caught on video starting a fire on the Oklahoma Wesleyan University campus in east Tulsa earlier this month.

Investigators said the incident happened at the Oklahoma Wesleyan University campus in the 10800 block of East 45th Street at 9:50 p.m. on April 6, 2017.

The fire department released surveillance video showing two suspects walking up to a door on the OWU campus, looking inside, setting a fire and then running north to some nearby apartments.

The video appears to show one of the suspects carrying a plastic jug or gas can prior to the fire.

Investigators say the pair used fuel from the container, plus a can of Axe body spray to light the fire.

If you know anything about the incident or the suspects involved, Tulsa Fire asks you to call the Arson Hotline at 918-596-2776.

They say you can make the tip anonymously and you may be eligible for a cash reward. . for a possible cash reward.