Driver Arrested On DUI Complaint After Hitting Tulsa Home

Police arrested a 36-year-old man on a DUI complaint after they said he crashed his car into a midtown Tulsa home late Tuesday.

Officers the crash happened just before midnight near East 15th Street and New Haven.

Police said Christopher Morehead was headed west on 15th Street when he swerved, went through a fence, hit a tree and then the home.

Officers said two men inside the home were awakened by the crash and were not injured. Morehead failed a field sobriety test and told police he'd had two gin and tonics, according to an arrest report.

Christopher Morehead was treated at the scene by EMSA paramedics before he was booked into the Tulsa County jail. The arrest report states his blood alcohol content was .16.

Jail records show he has a court appearance set for April 17, 2017.