Verdigris Man Sentenced To Life For Wife's 2015 Murder

A 31-year-old Verdigris man will spend life for the 2015 murder of his wife.

On Tuesday, a Rogers County judge sentenced William Leathers to prison for shooting and killing his wife, Susan.

Leathers had entered a guilty plea to the charges in January.

Leathers told investigators he was drunk and playing with a gun when he pulled the trigger and shot her.

3/7/2016 Related Story: Verdigris Man Held Without Bond In Death Of Wife