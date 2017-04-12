Betty Shelby Defense Attorneys Told To Deactivate Social Media P - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Betty Shelby Defense Attorneys Told To Deactivate Social Media Pages

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Former Tulsa officer Betty Shelby was back in court for a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday morning, April 12. State prosecutors and defense attorneys went over outstanding evidence, possible juror questionnaires and other motions at the pre-trial hearing.

Several items were brought up today ahead of the trial with two more hearings being scheduled. First, the prosecution brought up the "60 Minutes" interview with Betty Shelby and asked for the raw footage of the interview.

The defense says it's trying to get that from CBS.

Defense brought in discovery experts who talked to Shelby, and the DA asked for those interviews.They were told those interviews were not recovered nor transcribed. Prosecution also asked for video re-creation of the shooting. The judge ordered its release by next Wednesday.

The defense asked for the helicopter audio to be thrown out, but that request was denied.

Special Coverage: Terence Crutcher Police Shooting

They also said in court that Crutcher was arrested several times and had a history of resisting. They claimed he should know what to do when dealing with officers.

The prosecution also told the judge about Facebook posts the defense attorneys made about the case, and the judge asked the attorneys to deactivate their social media pages before the trial starts.

Shelby will be back in court April 21st for another pre-trial hearing and again on the 28th.

If you want to watch the entire '60 Minutes' piece along with interviews from Crutcher's twin sister, Shelby's husband and the former mayor, click here.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.