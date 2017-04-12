Betty Shelby Defense Attorneys Told To Deactivate Social Media Pages

Former Tulsa officer Betty Shelby was back in court for a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday morning, April 12. State prosecutors and defense attorneys went over outstanding evidence, possible juror questionnaires and other motions at the pre-trial hearing.

Several items were brought up today ahead of the trial with two more hearings being scheduled. First, the prosecution brought up the "60 Minutes" interview with Betty Shelby and asked for the raw footage of the interview.

The defense says it's trying to get that from CBS.

Defense brought in discovery experts who talked to Shelby, and the DA asked for those interviews.They were told those interviews were not recovered nor transcribed. Prosecution also asked for video re-creation of the shooting. The judge ordered its release by next Wednesday.

The defense asked for the helicopter audio to be thrown out, but that request was denied.

Special Coverage: Terence Crutcher Police Shooting

They also said in court that Crutcher was arrested several times and had a history of resisting. They claimed he should know what to do when dealing with officers.

The prosecution also told the judge about Facebook posts the defense attorneys made about the case, and the judge asked the attorneys to deactivate their social media pages before the trial starts.

Shelby will be back in court April 21st for another pre-trial hearing and again on the 28th.

