Bartlesville 4th Grader Has Winning Recipe In Future Chef Contest

BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma -

A Bartlesville Public School fourth grader is the district's 2017 Future Chef Champion.  

Kasen Shaw's winning recipe was a healthy grilled chicken burrito, with avocado, cheese and cilantro.

Shaw was one of 6 students from Bartlesville schools chosen to participate in the annual competition sponsored by Sodexo, the school district’s food service provider.

The district said the competition paired students with a Child Nutrition employee to assist them, and then had one hour to complete their dish and then present their dish to a panel of judges.

The judges scored the dishes on originality, healthy attributes, easy preparation, kid friendliness, plate presentation, and taste.

Kasen is now trying to become a finalist in the Sodexo’s 2017 Future Chefs Challenge.

