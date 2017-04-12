Six Injured In Tulsa Rush Hour Crash On Highway 169

Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Highway 169 Monday morning. It was the second of three crashes in the same general area during rush hour.

The first crash was on westbound Interstate 244 east of Highway 11. Two cars collided, causing a significant backup on northbound 169 south of 244.

A man in a Chevrolet Caprice slowed for that backup and was rear-ended by a Dodge Durango. A man, his wife and three children were in the Dodge.

The man driving the Caprice complained of neck pain and was transported to the hospital. Additional EMSA units were called for the family in the Dodge. They were taken to the emergency room to be checked out.

None of the injuries were life threatening, according to police on scene.

Just as that accident scene was clearing and traffic started to flow, a Chevrolet sedan rear-ended a Ford pickup, causing another slowdown.