Groundbreaking Held For 'Flats On Archer' In Downtown Tulsa

A rendering of what the project will look like. A rendering of what the project will look like.
Image of the groundbreaking. Image of the groundbreaking.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Developers held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new multi-family housing development in downtown Tulsa Tuesday.

The Flats on Archer are set to open in the summer of 2018. They're being built on the corner of Boston and Archer, next to Hey Mambo restaurant. 

Sam Combs and Howard Aufleger are the developers, who have been friends since attending Stillwater High School together.

Combs and Aufleger partnered with the Tulsa Development Authority to buy the property. They say the $11-million project will address the growing demand for residential space in downtown Tulsa.

