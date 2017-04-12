High-Speed Okmulgee Chase Ends With Wreck - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

High-Speed Okmulgee Chase Ends With Wreck

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Authorities said three people were taken into custody after a high speed chase that at one point had suspects going the wrong way on Highway 75. The pursuit started in Okmulgee and ended on Highway 75 about ten miles north of town, Wednesday morning, April 12.

An Okmulgee resident called the sheriff's department around 8:30 a.m. to report a suspicious vehicle, according to Sheriff Eddie Rice. Deputies followed the truck through parts of Okmulgee before it went northbound on Highway 75 at speeds over 120 mph, Rice said.

At one point the driver went northbound in the southbound lanes, almost causing several accidents, witnesses said.

Authorities said a deputy decided to perform a tactical maneuver to stop the truck just south of 231st Street South. The deputy's pickup locked onto the trailer hitch of the stolen truck, and they both left the roadway. The deputy's truck spun and went through a metal fence backward, a deputy at the scene said. 

The suspect pickup went through the fence and rolled onto its side.

Deputies learned the truck was stolen while the driver and two juvenile passengers were taken into custody. One of the juveniles was a girl who had been reported as a runaway from Tulsa County, according to Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office.

Rice said they arrested the 19-year-old driver, Levi James Jehoshaphat Womack, on complaints of running a road block, driving the wrong way on a roadway, speeding, no driver's license, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, harboring a runaway and reckless driving.

