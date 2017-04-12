Norman Lear To Be Awarded The Annual Woody Guthrie Prize

Television producer and writer Norman Lear has been named the fourth recipient of the annual Woody Guthrie Prize.

The Woody Guthrie Center made the announcement Wednesday.

Norman Lear will be presented with the honor on May 12th at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles.

The center says the Woody Guthrie Prize is given annually to an artist who best exemplifies the spirit and life work of Woody Guthrie by speaking for the less fortunate through music, film, literature, dance or other art forms and serving as a positive force for social change in America.

Lear is the first recipient of the Woody Guthrie Prize whose work lives in a medium other than music.

"Norman Lear's work as a television writer and producer broke barriers and challenged accepted social norms," said Deana McCloud, Executive Director of the center.

"An outspoken supporter of the First Amendment, his work as a political activist follows in Woody's footsteps by promoting diversity and equality. We are proud to be presenting Mr. Lear with the fourth annual Woody Guthrie Prize in honor of his outstanding work for social justice."

Norman Lear developed several famous television shows including "All in the Family," "Sanford and Son," "Maude," and "The Jeffersons."