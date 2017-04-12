State Senate Panel OKs Teacher Pay Hike - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

State Senate Panel OKs Teacher Pay Hike

By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Legislation calling for a $6,000 raise for Oklahoma public school teachers over three years has been approved by a state Senate committee, although lawmakers have not identified a way to pay for it.

The Senate Committee on Appropriations voted 39-3 Wednesday for the House-passed bill
   
House Bill 1114 calls for a $1,000 teacher pay raise next year, $2,000 the following year and $3,000 in the third year.

A $1,000 raise would cost about $53 million a year.

The bill's Senate author, Republican Senator Jason Smalley of Stroud says there's strong support for raising teacher salaries this year and that work is underway to find a funding source.

Oklahoma's average teacher salary of $44,921 is last in a seven-state region that includes Oklahoma and hasn't been raised since 2008. 

