News: Crime

Burglar Targets 36 Degrees North In Brady Arts District

TULSA, Oklahoma -

News On 6 has surveillance pictures of the man 36 Degrees North says broke into their building and stole equipment early Wednesday morning, April 12.

The building is a co-working facility in downtown Tulsa's Brady Arts District.  A spokesperson for 36 Degrees North says the man took equipment from the front desk but wasn't able to get into any part of the building. 

The thief also left a mess for employees to pick up.

If you know anything about this break-in, call Tulsa Police.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
