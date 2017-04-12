Burglar Targets 36 Degrees North In Brady Arts District

Do you recognize this person? Call police.

News On 6 has surveillance pictures of the man 36 Degrees North says broke into their building and stole equipment early Wednesday morning, April 12.

The building is a co-working facility in downtown Tulsa's Brady Arts District. A spokesperson for 36 Degrees North says the man took equipment from the front desk but wasn't able to get into any part of the building.

The thief also left a mess for employees to pick up.

If you know anything about this break-in, call Tulsa Police.