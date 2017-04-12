Sheriff Introduces Tulsa County's New Jail Administrator

Tulsa Sheriff Vic Regalado introduced the new county jail administrator during a news conference Wednesday morning.

David Parker will take over at the David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center on April 17th.

Sheriff Regalado says Parker, who retired earlier this month from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections brings a wealth of knowledge to the job.

During that news conference, David Parker told the media he believes in accountability and will be transparent in everything that is done at the county jail.

Parker began is career with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections in 1986 and retired as the DOC's Regional II Director after 31 years with the department.