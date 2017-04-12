Strawberry Lemon Cake - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Strawberry Lemon Cake

Ingredients:

  • 8 egg yolks
  • 3/4 cup Hiland Butter, softened
  • 1 1/4 cups sugar
  • 2 1/3 cups Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
  • 1 tablespoons baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 cup Hiland Whole Milk
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon Griffin's vanilla
  • Filling:
  • 1/3 cup Garden Club Strawberry Preserves
  • 4 cups thinly sliced strawberries
  • Frosting:
  • 1 cup Hiland Butter, softened
  • 2 tablespoons Suan's Scotch Bonnet Mango Lemon Fruit Butter
  • 2 teaspoons lemon zest
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1 (32-ounce) package powdered sugar
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons Hiland Half-and-Half

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease and flour (or generously spray with nonstick baking spray) 3 (8-inch) round cake pans.
  2. Beat egg yolks at high speed with a mixer 4 minutes or until thick and pale. Set aside.
  3. Beat butter at medium speed until creamy. Gradually add sugar, beating well. Add beaten egg yolks, mixing well.
  4. Combine flour, baking powder and salt. Add to butter mixture alternating with milk, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Beat at low speed just until blended after each addition. Stir in lemon zest, lemon juice and vanilla. Spoon batter into cake pans.
  5. Bake at 375 degrees for 12 to 16 minutes or until a toothpick placed in the center comes out clean. Let cool in pans 10 minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks, and cool completely.
  6. To make filling: Place preserves in microwave-safe bowl, and microwave 30 to 45 seconds, or until slightly melted. Stir. Pour over sliced strawberries to coat.
  7. To make frosting: Beat butter at medium speed with a mixer until creamy. Add mango-lemon fruit butter, and blend until smooth. Stir in lemon zest and juice. Gradually add sugar on low speed, then beat at high speed 4 minutes. Gradually beat in half-and-half until you reach desired spreading consistency.
  8. Spread frosting between layers of cake. Place a thin layer of strawberries over frosting between each layer. Leave side of cake exposed. Generously frost top layer of cake. Decorate with any remaining strawberries, if desired. refrigerate until ready to serve.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
