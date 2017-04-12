2 Glenpool Men Arrested In Connection With Skate Shop Shooting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

2 Glenpool Men Arrested In Connection With Skate Shop Shooting

Trevor Tarpalechee and Tyler Ratcliff Trevor Tarpalechee and Tyler Ratcliff
Amadeuss and Amado Becerra Amadeuss and Amado Becerra
Nick Morris died March 29, two days after he was shot by Amadeuss Becerra Nick Morris died March 29, two days after he was shot by Amadeuss Becerra
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police have arrested two Glenpool men for their roles in a drug deal gone bad last month that left another Glenpool man dead. 

Police said Trevor Tarpalechee and Tyler Ratcliff were the two men in the car with 19-year-old Nick Morris when he was shot and killed March 27 outside the Quickie Mart Skate Shop. 

4/11/2017 Related Story: Charges Filed Against Two Glenpool Men In Shooting Outside Skate Shop

Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for Tarpalechee, 21, and Ratcliff, 19, after charges were filed against them for first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery with a firearm, according to online court documents. 

Tarpalechee was arrested Tuesday afternoon at River Spirit Casino and Ratcliff turned himself in Wednesday morning at the Tulsa County jail.

Police said the three Glenpool men met brothers Amado, 17, and Amadeuss, 18, Becerra on March 27 for an arranged drug deal at the shop located near 53rd and Peoria. 

TPD said the younger brother got in the backseat of the Glenpool men's car and guns were drawn immediately. 

The Glenpool men tried to drive away with Amado Becerra in the backseat, that's when Amadeuss Becerra fired shots at the car as it drove away, striking

Morris in the head. Morris was sitting in the backseat of the car. 

Morris died a few days later at a Tulsa hospital when his family turned off life support. 

Police said the three Glenpool men planned to rob Becerra when he got in the vehicle with them.

The Becerra brothers are already in custody for murder in the man's death. 

Amadeuss Becerra is charged with first-degree murder in Morris' death and Amado Becerra is charged with second-degree murder. Both brothers are charged with distribution of a controlled substance, court records show. 

Amadeuss Becerra is due in court Wednesday, April 12, and Tarpalechee and Ratcliff are due in court April 19. 

A booking photo for Amado Becerra wasn't available since he is a juvenile. 

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
