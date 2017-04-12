TU Hoops Signs Prep Standout

Tulsa head men's basketball coach Frank Haith announced on Wednesday that he has signed Darien Jackson (Overland Park, Kan./Blue Valley Northwest HS) to a National Letter of Intent. Jackson joins DaQuan Jeffries (Edmond, Okla./Santa Fe HS/Oral Roberts/Western Texas CC) and Elijah Joiner (Chicago, Ill./Curie Metropolitan HS), who previously inked NLIs in the early signing period, as part of the 2017 signing class.



"We have been recruiting Darien and following his career since I arrived at Tulsa and we are excited to keep the great pipeline from Kansas City to Tulsa strong," Haith said. "Darien is an outstanding young man and one of Kansas City's premier players over the last few seasons. We really like his speed and athleticism, but most importantly, we like his leadership abilities and winning pedigree. We know he comes into our program well-coached and we are excited to welcome Darien to Tulsa Nation."



A three-star recruit by Rivals.com and 247sports.com, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard recently finished one of the most decorated careers in Blue Valley Northwest High School history by leading the Huskies to a 22-3 record and the 6A state title this spring. Jackson averaged 18.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game and he shot 43-percent from the floor during the campaign. He had some of his best games on the biggest stage as he averaged 20.7 ppg during the state tournament, including a 26-point outing in the championship game.



"First of all, Tulsa is getting a great person," Blue Valley Northwest head boys basketball coach Ed Fritz said. "Darien is someone who gets along with all types of people and is easy-going off the court. On the court, he's a very explosive player who has a lot of quickness and can get to the basket. He has developed into a great teammate and I'm really proud of how he's grown over the last four years. Darien loves to win and will do whatever it takes to help the team. I know he's been working hard since our state title game so that he can go down to Tulsa and make an impact right away."



Jackson was a McDonald's All-American nominee and his haul of postseason awards includes Class 6A first-team All-State honors from the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (KBCA), Topeka Capital-Journal and Wichita Eagle. He also was a first-team All-Metro pick by the Kansas City Star, a first-team All-Eastern Kansas League selection and he was a finalist for the DiRenna Award, which is annually given to the top high school basketball player in the Kansas City area.



Additionally, Jackson participated in last week's Greater Kansas City Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game and he was selected to play in the KBCA All-Star Game this summer.



Following his junior campaign in 2016, he garnered first-team All-Eastern Kansas League laurels and was named Class 6A second-team All-State by the Topeka Capital-Journal and Wichita Eagle.

